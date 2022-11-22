Dark Envoy Releases Gameplay Trailer During Golden Joystick Awards

Indie developer and publisher Event Horizon released a brand new trailer for Dark Envoy during the Golden Joystick Awards 2022. The game has been in the works for a couple of years now, but we haven't seen much of an update since back in May 2022. This latest trailer gives us a better perspective on the game as it shows off much more of the gameplay you will be able to experience as they channel the studio's legendary genre inspirations, highlighting battle tactics, and skill variety. As well as introduces the dark force that all players must face off against as you will be seeking out your destiny in a conflict-torn Guns N' Sorcery world. You can check out the brand new trailer down at the bottom, along with more info on the game, as we patiently wait to see when the game will be released in 2023 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles.

"Dark Envoy brings classic RPG mechanics with a skill-based combat system built on classes and specializations and blends it with diverse tactical options for approaching your battles. Full story to be enjoyed in single-player and online co-op mode. Grab a friend and travel the world, seeking whatever dungeons, challenges, and riches may come your way. The main component of Dark Envoy is a story campaign that can be completed alone or in online co-op mode with another player. Take advantage of an expansive crafting system featuring research and enchantment.

Adept, Warrior, Engineer, or Ranger? Choose your class and customize your party with over a dozen available specializations. Develop skills, discover perks, grow your stats, prepare loadouts, and master synergies. Make your combat choices and accept the outcome of the battle. Unfortunately, in wartime, nothing is black or white. Every path is a path forward. Learn before you choose between magic or technology…"