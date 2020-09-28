Dead By Daylight Launches Silent Hill Cybil Bennett Legendary Set

Behaviour Interactive showed off a new Dead By Daylight Legendary skin today for the game as Silent Hill's Cybil Bennett has been added. Technically the character has not been added to the game, per se. This is a skin for Cheryl Mason, one of the game's survivors, as you can transformer her into Bennett for the fun of things and have yet another piece of Konami's freaky horror franchise running around the map. Since it is just a skin, Cybil gets no added perks or benefits or changes since she is operating with whatever you have boosted Cheryl up to. But it is fun to see her running around the game. You can read more about the addition of the skin below and see a video of the detail that went into making her. Now we'll see if any more characters from the franchise will be added.

This special set allows Cheryl Mason to transform into Cybil Bennett, the courageous officer who patrolled the streets of Silent Hill looking for a lost little girl. Available for 1485 Auric Cells in the in-game store, the set includes the Honorable Cop haircut – a clean-cut blonde bob, a serious but welcomed sight in the fog – along with The Brahm's Police department shirt and pants. This new outfit marks the first time in the franchise history that Cybil Bennett can be played in-game. Introduced as part of the Silent Hill Chapter in June 2020, the Silent Hill Legends Collection also marks the first time in the history of Dead by Daylight that an outfit can transform a character into another. Those who have yet to purchase the Silent Hill Chapter can look forward to exploring the Midwich Elementary School map and play as iconic killer Pyramid Head or survivor Cheryl Mason.