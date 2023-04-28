Deceive Inc. Adds New Agent In Latest Update With Free Weekend The latest update to Deceive Inc. has been added to the game as players can experience a new agent and much more content.

Sweet Bandits Studios and Tripwire Presents added a new update this week for Deceive Inc., as players now have access to a new agent and more content. Right now, you have a noir setting in the game called Misery Empire, along with an agent that fits right into the mix named Red who comes with her own special skills and a look to die for. We have the complete rundown of everything in the game with this latest update as its available today.