Destroy All Humans! Trailer Welcome Players to Turnipseed Farm

THQ Nordic and Black Forest Games have joined forces to release a new trailer for the upcoming Destroy All Humans! remake headed to release this July. In the new video, gamers get an introduction to an area called Turnipseed Farm, where everything begins. Crypto's mission takes shape here, so it's important that you get to know it.

There will be two bonkers Collector's Editions of the game if you're hyped to see it come to life. One includes the $150 DNA Collector's Edition, and the Crypto-137 Edition, which will run you about 4400. No, that's no typo. It might be a good deal if you just really love the series, and many folks do. Basically, you can take on the role of an alien hellbent on conquering the Earth and engage in all those fun "alien-destroys-the-planet' fantasies you've probably been harboring since you watched your first sci-fi flick.

Here's the official rundown courtesy of the Steam listing:

The cult-classic returns! Terrorize the people of 1950s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137. Harvest DNA and bring down the US government in the remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities. Reduce their cities to rubble with your flying Saucer! One giant step on mankind!

It all sounds like a lot of fun, and it's high time this series made a comeback. Who hasn't wished they had fun alien powers so they could beam people up, shoot ray guns, and make a general nuisance of themselves? That's right – no one. You can do all of that (and cow stuff) when the game finally makes an appearance later this summer. Destroy All Humans! is headed to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on July 28.