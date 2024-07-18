Posted in: Conventions, D23, Disney, Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: disney, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, epic mickey

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Will Be On Display At D23

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed will be on display at D23 in Anaheim, as you can plkay a demo ahead of its release in September.

Article Summary Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed demo available at D23 in Anaheim before September release.

Experience new gameplay with Mickey's enhanced moves and visually stunning updates.

Shape your adventure with a magical brush in a 3D platformer through the Wasteland.

Join Mickey and Oswald for an unforgettable journey, impacting the story's outcome.

THQ Nordic announced this morning that Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed will be a part of D23 in August ahead of the game's release this September. Those attending the convention in Anaheim will have a chance to play a demo of the game, giving you a chance to see the improvements they've made to the game before this updated version comes out on September 24. If you're attending, you'll find the game at Booth 3200 in Halls C and D at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed brings the magic of Disney to life in a vibrant 3D platformer. This beautiful remake sends Mickey Mouse on an epic journey through Wasteland, a realm of forgotten Disney characters. As Mickey, you will dive into a fantastical world and, armed with paint and thinner, shape your adventure and the fate of this alternate world. Every stroke of your magic brush matters! Use paint to restore beauty and harmony or thinner to alter your environment and uncover hidden secrets. Your choices influence Mickey's destiny and change the outcome of this artistic odyssey. Will you become the epic hero Wasteland needs?

Encounter various iconic characters like Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Walt Disney's first creation, as you travel between lands in Wasteland. Collect virtual Disney pins, tackle creative challenges, and uncover secrets, all while exploring classic platforming levels inspired by animated films and shorts. Originally envisioned by Warren Spector, reimagined by Purple Lamp, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed employs state-of-the-art visuals and improved controls to breathe new life into a beloved classic. Experience new movement skills for Mickey, such as dash, ground pound and sprinting. The game's compelling story makes it an unforgettable adventure for long-time fans and newcomers alike. Join Mickey Mouse and unravel the mysteries of Wasteland in this homage to Disney's legacy.

Explore a reimagined Wasteland, full of Disney's timeless characters and stories.

Wield the magic brush: Paint to create, thinner to alter. Every choice shapes your story.

Meet Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Disney's original star, in a rich, narrative-driven world.

Enjoy advanced gameplay with new abilities and enhanced visuals in a classic setting.

Mickey has new moves such as dash, ground pound and sprinting.

High replayability with multiple endings based on your unique playstyle and decisions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!