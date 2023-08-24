Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Goku & Korin

Korrin, Teacher of Fighting and Grandpa's Heirloom, the Four-Star Ball SR from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Critical Blow are revealed.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which will be the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. It has now been revealed that the God Rare features Super Saiyan Gogeta. Super Saiyan Gogeta will also feature on a Secret Rare, as will Golden Great Ape Cumber and Super Saiyan 2 Gohan. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, and the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arc "The Prison Planet Saga." Today, let's look at more cards from the Yellow-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Yesterday's reveal of the Son Goku Leader set the vibe for the Yellow-colored section of the set, which we now know focuses on what the Dragon Ball Super Card Game called "The Young Son Goku Saga." Really, they mean the stretch of Dragon Ball from the Pilaf Saga to the end of the Red Ribbon Army Saga. These specific cards focus on the clash between Son Goku and Mercenary Tao during the Red Ribbon Army Saga. The new reveals are Korrin, Teacher of Fighting, and Grandpa's Heirloom, the Four-Star Ball, which will be a gold-etched Super Rare card in this set.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

