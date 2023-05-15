Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Son Goku Leader Son Goku gets a new Leader card featuring the Nimbus as well as his Power Pole in the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game set, Resurgence.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Red-colored section of this upcoming set.

So far, the Red-colored section has been largely dominated by Garlic Jr. and his spice-themed minions. This is because, despite the cards referring to "The Garlic Jr. Saga," they actually pull content from the tiny villain's first appearance, Dead Zone. Now, we are showing more of the heroes featured in the Red-colored section of this expansion. Heading them up is this Son Goku Leader which shows the protagonist from the very beginning of the Z era. The Leader Front, titled Son Goku, features the hero riding his Nimbus. Flip it over to the Awaken side of the Leader to reveal Son Goku, for the Sake of Family which sees him deliver a sharp blow with his Power Pole.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.