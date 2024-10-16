Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Duckside

Duckside Launches "Nights of the Living Duck" Halloween Event

Halloween comes with a zombie-like waddle as Duckside has launched its first seasonal event called Nights of the Living Duck

Article Summary Explore spooky new features in Duckside's Nights of the Living Duck Halloween event!

Battle vengeful spirit ducks for ectoplasm to craft unique hats and decorations.

Sneak past enemies with new mechanics and enjoy Halloween-themed base decor.

Discover glowing humans, eerie merchants, and hat-crafting fun in Duckside.

Indie game developer and publisher tinyBuild Games has launched a new seasonal event for Duckside as Nights of the Living Duck has emerged. This is basically just some dumb fun in a game that's already dumb fun, as you'll get new hats and decorations, along with new "living ducks" that will occasionally invade your base. When you beat these ducks, you'll collect ectoplasm and build holiday hats and decorations from that. We have the full rundown of it below from the team, as the content is now live.

Duckside – Nights of the Living Duck

Base decorations, new hats, hat crafting, sneaking mechanics, vengeful spirits, bat infested buildings, creepy merchants and some highly requested quality of life additions have dropped just in time for Halloween! On top of that, all weekly servers have now been wiped, and bi-weekly servers will be wiped alongside weekly servers next week. Vengeful spirits of duck-like creatures have begun to haunt bases across the archipelago! Why are they here? Why do they look kinda duckish? Were they previous inhabitants of this island? Why can we make hats out of the goo that comes out of them?

With all these ghosts floating about, everyone is going to be very wary of anything that goes bump in the night, so once again, ducks have had to adapt. Sneak silently by holding [CTRL] when moving and catch your enemies completely unaware. While humans typically outfit themselves head to toe in spooky outfits during Halloween, duck tailors are hard to find these days, so they tend to just stick a spooky hat on and call it a day. This Halloween, two hats can now be crafted at the workstation from the ectoplasm that your ghostly new neighbors drop upon extermination – a pumpkin hate and a Witch Hat! These Duckside hats can be looted from other ducks' bodies if you're feeling particularly lazy. Three new hats have also been added to the default options: Eagle, Winter Hat, and Rusty Mask!

Impress unwanted visitors before they get blasted into a cloud of feathers by a shotgun trap with a variety of Halloween themed base decorations, including banners, skull lamps, tombstones and door murals! A new system has been introduced to allow you to place decorations within your territory, and this will continue to be expanded with future updates! Even the merchant is getting in on the Halloween fun, having decorated his abode with all sorts of spooky trinkets. For some reason he also has a serious bat infestation problem now and his eyes glow green, but that's a problem for him, an exterminator and his doctor. Humans seem to have a new skincare routine as they are now literally glowing at night, while the spirits of ducks have begun physically leaving their bodies upon death, which is nice to look at, but not so nice to think too deeply about.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!