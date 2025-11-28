Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alientrap, DuneCrawl

DuneCrawl Confirmed For Steam Launch in Early January

DuneCrawl has been given a proper launch date, as the online co-op action-adventure title will be released for PC via Steam in January

Article Summary DuneCrawl launches on Steam in early January, bringing co-op desert adventure to PC gamers.

Team up with friends online or locally to explore the Dust Seas and hunt for hidden treasures.

Pilot a gigantic Dune Crawler, fend off enemies, and complete quests for desert privateer glory.

Enjoy lush, hand-drawn environments, NPC interactions, and customizable cooperative gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Alientrap has confirmed the launch date for their latest game, DuneCrawl, as it arrives early next year. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is an online co-op action-adventure title in which you and your friends all become several desert-faring privateers, whose main goal is to take on jobs and look out for each other above all others. You'll do that by working together to explore the Dust Seas in a hulking beast known as the Dune Crawler, which is a gigantic walking crustacean-looking base that has been equipped with cannons and other devices to make treasure hunting slightly easier. You'll gather maps and hit uip various locations in search of what's there, taking out enemies and maybe even finding items you didn expect. We have more details about the game here as it will be released on January 5, 2025.

DuneCrawl

DuneCrawl is a local and online co-op open-world game for 1-4 players, where desert-faring privateers explore vast dust seas aboard a massive, cannon-equipped Dune Crawler in search of adventure and treasure. Players travel through beautifully handcrafted environments to uncover the mysteries of the Dune Crawlers. They interact with quest-giving NPCs, unravel the story, and face desert challenges. Beyond exploration, players defend towns from bandits, discover hidden plunder, and ride armored scarabs. As they advance, they can secure their reputation and defend their title as the greatest freebooter across the seven sands.

Online co-op action-adventure game.

Players assume the roles of desert-faring privateers.

Pilot a Dune Crawler, a massive walking crustacean equipped with cannons and treasure maps.

Crawler, a massive walking crustacean equipped with cannons and treasure maps. Navigate through expansive, hand-drawn environments to uncover the story of the Dune Crawlers.

Crawlers. Engage with quest-giving NPCs.

Protect local towns from bandits.

Discover hidden plunder throughout the game.

Ride armored scarabs.

Strive to become the greatest freebooter in the desert.

