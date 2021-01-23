EPOS Reveals The GTW 270 Hybrid Wireless Gaming Earbuds

This week, EPOS revealed they were releasing a new pair of wireless gaming earbuds with the new GTW 270 Hybrid line. This new pair of earbuds is crafted to bring you the best gaming audio possible while also being completely mobile. All within a small charging case that's easy to store in your pocket or pack away with your gear. You can get your hands on one, which comes with a portable charging case, USB-C dongle, different-sized eartips, and a USB-C to USB-A converter cable for $200. Or they have the dongle-free version for pre-order for $170. You can read more about the earbuds below.

GTW 270 Hybrid is designed for the mobile gamer and compatible with Nintendo SwitchTM, AndroidTM phone, PC and Sony PlayStation devices. In addition to the GTW 270 Hybrid, pre-orders are now open for the dongle-free Bluetooth compatible version, the GTW 270. With up to five hours of uninterrupted battery life from just a 90-minute charge, the GTW 270 Hybrid wireless earbuds are ready to follow casual and hardcore gamers taking on any portable gaming sessions. The included carrying case, in a sleek gunmetal silver, provides an additional 20 hours of charge for extended gaming sessions.

With interchangeable rubberized ear tip sizes and a unique ergonomic shape, each noise-isolating earbud fits to the natural shape of ears for a comfortable fit. Thanks to a database of 800,000 ear scans provided by EPOS parent company Demant, EPOS engineers were able to test numerous designs against the statistical data using AI technologies, developing earbud shells specifically to reduce the pressure on non-flexible parts of the ear to negligible levels while maintaining an excellent acoustic seal and delivering state of the art in-ear acoustics. The GTW 270 Hybrid also boasts IPX 5 water resistance, protecting them from sweat and light rain.

Unlike other wireless earbuds, the GTW 270 Hybrid's AptXTM low latency codec offers closed acoustic audio clarity for fully immersive in-game playback. Each earbud's unique ergonomic shape paired with EPOS's proprietary miniaturized audio drivers deliver deep powerful bass, natural mids and crisp highs for unrivalled sound quality engineered specifically for gaming. Similarly, the GTW 270 Hybrid provides dual-channel standard Bluetooth 5.1 for speaker and microphone transmission. The earbuds' dual microphones deliver clear communications, reducing background noises for a rich multiplayer gaming experience.