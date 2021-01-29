Evil Genius 2: World Domination Receives A Release Date

Rebellion Developments officially revealed the release date for Evil Genius 2: World Domination this week. It's been a long road but we finally learned today that the game will officially be released on Steam on march 30th, 2021. Along with the reveal we got a brand new trailer and additional info, both of which you can check out below. We look forward to seeing the game come out as this has been a long time coming since we first saw trhe game at E3 2019. Here's hoping we get to see much more of it before it releases.

Four campaigns – play as narcissist despot Max, heavy-muscle madman Ivan, manipulative ex-spymaster Emma or scientist zealot Zalika. Guide your chosen evil genius through their own unique story campaign as they impose their twisted vision upon an unsuspecting globe.

Three island locations – choose where to build your supervillain HQ from three island paradises, each with their own gameplay challenges. From the outside your base looks like a beautiful casino resort, but behind closed doors lies all manner of unimaginable evil.

Intuitive lair-building – design, build and customize your lair as you see fit. With modern base-building mechanics and loads of gameplay features totally new to the series, including multiple-floored lairs, strategy fans will feel right at home with Evil Genius 2.

New rooms, henchmen, agents, traps and more – as showcased in today's trailer, Evil Genius 2 features tons of menacing characters and devilish contraptions to use in your lair. From the deliciously fatal Sushi Chef to the always famished Venus Spy-Trap, you have a huge number of ways to stop the Forces of Justice from foiling your dastardly plans.

World domination 2.0 – Take to the world stage and execute your campaign of total supremacy. Send your minions and henchmen on missions across the globe as you exert your influence and control over world regions. Complete lucrative schemes, expand your criminal network, recruit new henchmen and steal all manner of useful loot – from the Doors to Fort Knox to a living, breathing dodo.

[CLASSIFIED] – There are loads of fiendishly exciting surprises on the way in the coming weeks – including a mode we've not yet talked about… stay tuned for more soon.