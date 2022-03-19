Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Adds Three New Neo Vision Units

Square Enix released a new update into Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, adding in some new Neo Vision content for you to try out. The team has added three brand new Neo Vision (NV) units, which come as part of a brand new original Special Story for you to dive into. They've also included some special events, a few limited-time in-game items, login bonuses, and much more. We have the complete rundown of what's in the latest update, which is available now.

Neo Vision (NV) Units – Two new Neo Vision units, Dark Rain and Raegen -The Return-, are available to summon in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. Dark Rain – A discounted step-up summon "Dark Rain Discounted Step-Up Summon", in which players can receive a Summon Coin (Dark Rain) and NV Exchange Ticket (Dark Rain) with every step and one guaranteed NV unit on step 4. Raegen -The Return – From Raegen -The Return- Step-Up Summon players can receive a Summon Coin (Raegen – The Return-), NV Exchange Ticket Raegen – The Return-), Raegen -The Return- Fragment and a Super Trust Moogle Exchange Ticket by completing the step-up summon. Additionally, players can exchange ten NV Exchange Ticket (Raegen -The Return-) for a featured NV unit.

Special Story: The Return – A new Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Original Special Story, "The Return," kicks off today with a brand new five-chapter-long story, starting with the debut of the first chapter. The next four chapters will be released episodically over the coming weeks. The fifth and final chapter of The Return will also reward players with a celebratory Vision Card!

Assault on the Inauguration Ceremony – Until March 30, players can test their might and receive Event Points in the event Assault on the Inauguration Ceremony. This mission will reward players with event currency, which can be exchanged for a variety of event-specific equipment like the Archaic Corseque and Paladin Flag, the Refusal of the Emperor ability, Brave Insignia (FFBE Allies), and 5★ Select Summon Tickets. Those who achieve certain event point milestones will be rewarded with items such as EX Coins and the Golden Rizer Box Summon Ticket, which players can use the Golden Rizer Box Summon Ticket for a chance to summon the NV unit Golden Rizer; an LB-focused physical attacker with strong buffing capabilities.

An Ominous Resurgence Daily Login Bonus – Log into Final Fantasy Brave Exvius every day from now until April 15 to receive the following rewards: Up to 1,500 Lapis A 10+1 Summon Ticket (3★/4★/5★/NV) A Guaranteed Ticket (4★/5★/NV) Up to 10 1/10 NV Summon Tickets Up to 30 Super Trust Moogle Exchange Tickets

– Log into Final Fantasy Brave Exvius every day from now until April 15 to receive the following rewards: