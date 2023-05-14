Friends Vs Friends Wil Launch For Steam On May 30th The deck-building FPS Friends Vs Friends will be coming out on May 30th by Raw Fury for PC players via Steam.

Indie developer Brainwash Gang and publisher Raw Fury confirmed this week that their deck-building FPS Friends Vs Friends will launch on May 30th on Steam. The game has been teased for a little bit as being a fun, cartoonish, and explosive take on both genres, as you'll do your best to create the best deck to take on opponents of all shapes and sizes. You can check out the trailer below and find more info on the game before launch, as it will be released later this year for consoles.

Friends Vs Friends combines combat and deck-building with all the frenetic fun of an online PvP shooter. Your powers, weapons and debuffs are all played from your card deck – become a titan, summon friendly turrets, steal health with vampire bullets, or just give your opponent a big freaking head! Earn new cards, level them up, and unlock new characters with unique skills in chaotic 1v1 or 2v2 game modes.