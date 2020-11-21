Full Tasks & Rewards For No Match For Magmar Research In Pokémon GO

Magmar Community Day will take place in Pokémon GO on Saturday, November 21st from 11 AM – 5 PM local time. That means that, in certain timezones, the event has already begun. We are now able to report, thanks to trainers from places in which Magmar Community Day is live, the full tasks and rewards for the No Match For Magmar ticketed research.
Here's the full questline for the No Match For Magmar Special Research in Pokémon GO:
Page One of Four
- Power Up Pokémon 10 times: 10 PokéBalls
- Catch 15 Magmar: 20 Magmar Candy
- Make 5 Nice Throws: Magmar encounter
- REWARD: 2000 Stardust, 10 Pinap Berries, Magmar encounter
Page Two of Four
- Catch 15 Magmar: 50 Magmar Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon: 500 Stardust
- Use 15 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokemon: 1 Sinnoh Stone
- REWARD: 2000 Stardust, 1 Incense, 1 Poffin
Page Three of Four
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 50 Magmar Candy
- Evolve 1 Magmar: 2 Golden Razz Berries
- Transfer 10 Pokémon: 1500 XP
- REWARD: 2000 Stardust, 1 Incense, 1 Rocket Radar
Page Four of Four
- AUTO-CLAIM: 5000 Stardust
- AUTO-CLAIM: 1500 XP
- AUTO-CLAIM Reward: 5 Silver Pinap Berries
- REWARD: 2000 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, Magmortar encounter
There will also be a free Timed Research for Pokémon GO players called Community Day: Magmar. This is just a one-pager. You can take a look at that questline here:
Community Day: Magmar
- Power-Up Pokémon 5 times: 60 Great Balls
- Catch 5 Magmar: 1 Sinnoh Stone
- Make 3 Nice Throws:x1 Sinnoh Stone
- REWARD: 2 Sinnoh Stone, 1000 XP
Also, keep in mind, with Levels 41 – 50 rolling out for all trainers in Pokémon GO in less than one week, even Level 40 trainers shouldn't turn their nose up at XP anymore. It might have been a while since the last time you've done so, but it couldn't hurt to pop a Lucky Egg for the event.
Good luck out there, fellow trainers. Remember that, if you want a Shiny Magby, it cannot be found in the wild. Magby will be hatching out of 2KM Eggs during the event, which will be made easier to hatch due to 1/4 Egg distance.