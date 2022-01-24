Gameparic Announces New Pixel Art Title Daomei Village

Indie game developer and publisher Gameparic announced today they have a new pixel art title on the way they're calling Daomei Village. The game feels like a bit of a throwback to some of the classic '90s PC titles based on the art style, except this feels a bit more lush compared to the retro titles. The game has you playing as a banished citizen who can only live in this one particular run-down village, as you must make a life for yourself here. It feels a lot like a forced exile version of Stardew Valley in many ways. You can read more about the story and check out the announcement trailer below as we wait to see what the publisher's next move is, since they haven't even set a release window for it yet.

By order of the Emperor, you have been transferred to Daomei Village and tasked with restoring it to its splendor. Remember that nothing will escape the attention of the tax collector, who will demand the tributes claimable by the Emperor. Therefore, you have to take care of the farm, cultivate the fields, and breed the animals to generate income. It won't be easy at first, as you will only have a few simple tools, 100 yuan, some rice seeds, and some tea. However, don't give up! An amazing adventure awaits you. You will meet friends who, like you, were sent to the Unlucky Village for their crimes.

Changes in the seasons affect the possibility of growing vegetables and flowers. Each species of animal requires a dedicated space. Go ahead, create the place of your dreams – fields, buildings, surroundings. You can create and improve it all. Introduce crop automation technology and beautify the area. Activities for the Village will bring you happiness and recognition. The reassured Emperor will allow you to go to the lands of the enemies occupied by the imperial army.

Thanks to this, you will obtain information about new technologies, as well as get new raw materials, tools and seeds. The more difficult the terrain, the greater the chance of unique achievements.However, the risk of a fight also increases. Everything you get during the expeditions is yours and can be used to build your Village. You decide on the pace of its development. You are its leader. In Daomei Village, everyone has committed a crime of some sort. When interacting with the townspeople, you will receive tasks that will help you gain their trust. Moreover, you will learn the reason behind their crime.