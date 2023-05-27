Good Shepherd Entertainment Reveals Brand-New Game Called Dicefolk Good Shepherd Entertainment has revealed their next game on the way this year with the single-player tactical roguelite Dicefolk.

Good Shepherd Entertainment, along with developers Leap Studios and Tiny Ghoul, revealed their latest game on the way this year called Dicefolk. This particular game is a new single-player tactical roguelite in which dice mechanics and mosnter-catching are key to winning. You'll take control in battle as you'll roll the dice, as well as the order of enemy turns, in an effort to gain the tactical advantage going into every battle. You'll use uniquely powerful creatures that you can find all over the world to attack foes and even the playing field, as you create the perfect squad. The game doesn't have a release window beyond the idea we'll see it this year, but you can check out the latest trailer down below.

"Dicefolk are exceptional beings that can bring magical creatures called chimeras to life from their grimoire. But some chimeras are causing havoc! As a Dicefolk whose dice-shaped artifacts can command any chimera, it's up to you to restore peace and harmony across the land in this exciting roguelike adventure. Control your creatures using unique dice mechanics and take charge of each fight to lead your team to victory."

Thrilling Roguelite Adventure: Collect new and more powerful chimeras to build your perfect squad while unlocking talismans to uncover more of the story. Discover different combinations of chimeras to enable new strategies for each run with endless possibilities and replayability!

Take Control of Combat: You decide the fate of the dice! Command your chimeras while choosing the faces of the dice and the order in which each party takes its actions. Your choices will determine your success as you battle a variety of wild creatures in combat.

Master Your Chimeras: Recruit your squad from a range of dozens of mighty monsters, from hardy tanks to quick attackers and more. Each chimera offers a unique set of abilities to help you shape your strategy and adapt your play style for whatever challenge comes your way!

