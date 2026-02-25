Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: glasses, Gunnar, Tindra
Gunnar Unveils First Women-Focused Design With The Tindra
Gunnar has a new pair of glasses on the market as they have revealed their first women-focused design in the form of the Tindra
Article Summary
- Gunnar launches Tindra, its first women-focused glasses design in the Kista Collection.
- Tindra offers stylish rectangular frames with a Nordic minimalist aesthetic in two modern colors.
- Features patented blue light blocking lenses, available in Clear and Amber, for reduced eye strain.
- Designed for gaming, reading, and daily wear, with powers from +1.00 to +2.50 and premium comfort.
Gunnar has unveiled a new pair of gamer5 and reading glasses this morning, as the company showed off the new Tindra design. According to them, this is the company's first women-focused design, becoming the latest pair to be added to its fashion-forward Women's Kista Collection. The design has been made to offer the same kind of comfort and precision that many of their other designs have, only with some specific alterations to make them a better fit for women whether it be for long-term reading, gaming, or just causal wear. We have more details about them below as they're currently being sold on their website for $49.
Gunnar – Tindra
Inspired by the Nordic technology hubs and part of our Kista Collection, Tindra is a slim, full-rim rectangular reader crafted from durable, premium engineered polymer. Featuring a saddle bridge and sleek lines in two modern colorways, Tindra blends fashion, comfort, and function. Available in reader strengths from +1.00 to +2.50, with your choice of Clear (35% GBLF) or Amber (65% GBLF) lenses. Experience the benefits of Gunnar technology in precision-engineered polymer frames with impact-resistant polycarbonate lenses and the G-Shield coating stack.
- Rectangular reader design in premium engineered polymer
- Multi-barrel hinges for durablity
- Gunnarpatented lens technology
- G-Shield lens coating: anti-reflective and smudge-resistant
- Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV
- Reader powers from +1.00 to +2.50
- SPECS: lens width: 54 mm | lens height: 42 mm | nose: 20 mm | frame width: 132 mm | temple: 145 mm | weight: 32.9 grams (without packaging)