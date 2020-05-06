Halo 2: Anniversary is Finally Headed to PC Next Week

Soon, Halo fans will be able to enjoy the second game in the series on PC as 343 Industries releases Halo 2: Anniversary for Halo: The Master Chief Collection next week. That means it'll be hitting the platform just in time for summer to kick off. Previously, Xbox Insider accounts were invited to try the game in April, and now it looks like that test period was fruitful enough to roll out the game in earnest, though it's still going on right now

Halo 2: Anniversary will contain both Halo 2 as an original and the Anniversary edition of the game, with the option to toggle between both versions as you please. There will be 15 missions that comprise the main game as well as 7 multiplayer maps from Halo 2: Anniversary as well as 25 from the original Halo 2. You'll notice that, if you're coming from the original game, the progression system has gotten a massive overhaul as well.

This will bring Halo: The Master Chief Collection around to being nearly complete for PC gamers. The games in the collection are currently available via Xbox Game Pass for PC, Steam, and the Windows 10 store. The next games that need to be added will be Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST, which 343 Industries noted are nearly ready for internal alpha testing. When they're close to being complete, earlier builds will go through in-house testing ahead of Halo Insiders getting their hands on it.

There's plenty of Halo to go around on PC, so this is definitely something to get excited about. If you're spending a lot more time at home lately due to the coronavirus woes, at least you can practice getting good at the shooter you grew up with (if you're a fan). Going through the game for the first game will probably feel pretty awesome, too.