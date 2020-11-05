Has Pokémon GO Been Increasing Shiny Rates During Events?

The standard Shiny rate for Pokémon in Pokémon GO is approximately one in 450. In past events, Niantic has temporarily increased Shiny rates for the release of certain species, but that seemed to stop for some time in 2020, as researchers observed rates for almost ever new Shiny release since January to be set at the "full odds," standard rate. However, recent research suggests a chance to Shiny rates for new releases as well as event spotlights. Let's take a deep dive.

On October 31st, 2020, Silph Road researchers released their observations on the Shiny rates of recent spotlighted species. Here are some of their findings along with our commentary.

Spiritomb most likely had a rate of approximately one in 60 during the Halloween 2020 event. This wasn't a big surprise, as it was a task-only Pokémon. Previous task-onlys like Spinda have an even higher boosted rate, so this is no big news.

Costume Sableye most likely had the full odds rate.

Vulpix most likely had a rate of approximately one in 125 during its Shiny release in the Seasons Change event. This sees a return to what Silph refers to as the "Medium Event" rate, which Niantic used historically when releasing new Shinies during a Safari Zone. This was not the case with Safari releases for non-ticketed players in 2020 thus far, so seeing this rate come back is promising for future releases.

Kricketot, release during the Fashion Week event, most likely had a rate of approximately one in 125. Some more evidence that Niantic is back to a boosted Shiny relate for select new releases.

There were no notes released on Lotad, but it was expected by many to have a boosted Shiny rate during its focus-event in September. Because of this, an expectation has been created that Cubone will have the boosted "Medium Event" rate during this weekend's Animation Week 2020 event, which features Cubone as the focus Shiny. Niantic has said nothing, but the research speaks volumes.