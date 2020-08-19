Heatran Is The Next Legendary Raid Boss (Again) In Pokémon GO

Niantic has just announced that Heatran will be the Legendary Raid Boss for the next three weeks in Pokémon GO. This Fire/Steel-type Pokémon will take over Tier Five raids from Genesect on Friday at 1PM Pacific and will stay until Thursday September 10th at 1PM Pacific. This is a surprising move from Niantic, considering Heatran was already the Legendary Boss for a full month cycle earlier this year. Could there be more raid events coming in addition to this?

Heatran will be available in its Shiny form, which players will now have an even better chance at catching due to the popularity of Remote Raid Invites. Rural players who previously never had a chance to complete Legendary Raids can now find international communities online, which may mean that changes are coming to raids. While raids have generally been a place where Niantic introduces new Legendary Pokémon following by Shiny releases of old favorites, that pattern may be interrupted in the coming months. Pokémon that have had their Shiny releases a long time ago in Legendary Raids, such as Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, have been out of rotation for some time. This Heatran re-release suggests that Niantic may be prioritizing players who didn't have a chance to raid before, but can now do so.

It is expected, though, since Heatran had an entire month dedicated to it earlier this year, that there will be other raid events keeping this time interesting for longterm players. With a Flying-type event on the horizon, Bleeding Cool predicts that Lugia will be coming back for, perhaps, a Raid Weekend or Raid Day with the special move Aeroblast. In addition to that, Mega Raids are coming to Pokémon GO as per a leak in the code, so Pokémon GO trainers may have much more to do than just battling Heatran in the coming weeks.

