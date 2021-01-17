Hero-U: Rogue To Redemption Is Coming To Switch In February

Transolar Games announced that they will be bringing Hero-U: Rogue To Redemption to Nintendo Switch next month. If you've never seen this game before, it's basically what would happen if one of the Harry Potter books had a kid with Quest for Glory. You're going to a university to learn a specific skill set to become the best whatever version of you that you can in the realms of magic. This version, however, has you going for the top of all things Rogue. The game is set to be released on February 9th, 2021. Before it comes out you can check out the latest trailer below and get a few more facts about this version of the game. best of luck becoming head of the class.

Street-smart young adult Shawn O'Conner is trying to gain entry into the Thieves Guild when a shadowy stranger makes a tantalizing offer: Enroll in the prestigious Hero University and become an honorable Rogue instead of a thief. Join Shawn for a whirlwind education into the tools, tricks, and ethics of the Rogue class. Explore Hero University's vast castle by day or under cover of night. Befriend your classmates, romance them, or hold them at arm's length. Practice your skills and protect the University to prove that you are Hero material. How you choose to play will determine Shawn's success at Hero-U. But there's even more to the story. Why was Shawn handpicked to attend Hero University? What happened to his missing father, and what legacy did Dad leave behind? What are the dark secrets in the catacombs beneath the Hero-U castle? The answers to these questions and more lie within the castle walls — if you can find them.