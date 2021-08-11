Honey I Joined A Cult Hits Steam Early Access Mid-September

Team17 and Sole Survivor Games announced this morning that Honey I Joined A Cult will come to Steam Early Access next month. The game was revealed last year and was honestly one of the best trailers we had seen as it takes the format of Prison Architect and allows you to build up your own cult following to whatever it is you feel like having blind followers worship. The game is supposed to be fully released sometime this year, but considering how weird the premise is, we'll happily take an Early Access build to see how far we can push the concept. The game will be released on Steam on September 14th, but in the meantime, here's a trailer to give you an idea of what you'll be playing.

In Honey I Joined A Cult , you will take up the mantle of architect as players will design every aspect of the cult from building its headquarters, caring for believers and members, and planning the propaganda to make the organisation as successful and venerated as possible. Curating a lucrative cult is not all plain sailing: law enforcement, angry protesters and your leader's inflated ego will need to be kept in check if your plans are to be realised. Take full control of a funky cult: Recruit cultists to maintain the organisation's smooth operation; keep them entertained and happy to grow its money and influence.

Build freaky deaky bases: Build the cult from the ground up and design the layout from 'hypno-chambers' and bathrooms to monoliths and bedrooms.

Branch out into the community: Send minions out to spread the good word, or to steal fancy items for your cult HQ.

Stick it to 'The Man': Overcome threats from law enforcement, oppressive government bodies, and misinformed protesters.

Get down with deities: Choose where your cult's heading – fiery apocalypse or the second coming of the Squid Lord?

