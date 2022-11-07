Infinite Guitars Will Be Released In Mid-December

Humble Games and Nikko Nikko announced today that Infinite Guitars is finally set to be released for PC this December. The new action rhythm RPG will take you on an adventure where you will defend the world by shredding as hard as you can against all the mechs trying to take over the world. All set to a killer art design and an amazing soundtrack that you can groove to. On top of the release announcement, the team released the game's full soundtrack on iTunes and Spotify, giving you a chance to check out the music ahead of the epic battle. Enjoy the info and trailer below as the game will be released on Steam and the Humble Store on December 13th, 2022.

In Infinite Guitars, a world shredded by the devastating war against the Mechs, the remnants of humanity scavenge and fight to survive. Now, the metal war machines have reawakened—and only your electric guitar can turn their technology against them! Gather up the party, tune up your favorite axe, and get ready to rock in Infinite Guitars, a genre-melting rhythm RPG featuring vibrant anime-inspired art, adrenaline-fueled Mech battles, and a blazing original soundtrack.

Role-playing rhythm: Amp up skills and test reflexes in rock duels that mix elements of turn-based role-playing, action, and rhythm games.

Electrifying anime-inspired adventure: Explore a stylish sci-fi world filled with Colossal-Type Mechs, guitar-wielding heroes, and over-the-top attacks.

Guitar-driven team battles: Perform metal-crushing solos and devastating duets as JJ, Sam, Kaylee, and Ru—a scrappy team of wastelanders with their own strengths and abilities.

Rage against the Mechs: Unleash the full force of skills in epic boss battles that fuse electrifying anime-inspired action and hyperkinetic rock.

Explosive 100% original soundtrack: Crank up the volume to steel-shattering levels for the ultimate showdown against the War Mechs!