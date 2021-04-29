Iron Harvest: Operation Eagle Will Introduce The Yanks

Iron Harvest will be getting a dose of forced patriotism as the next DLC add-on, Operation Eagle, well bring in The Yanks. Deep Silver and KING Art Games are adding the Americans to the mix with the popular PC take on the board game of the same name. Specifically, the American Union of Usonia, which is a not-so-noble version of the western armies in this version of the world. They may wave a flag of red, white, and blue, but make no mistake, they are about as ruthless as the other armies in the mix. You can read more about the DLC pack here and check out the trailer as it will be released on May 27th for $20.

In an exciting first, Iron Harvest: Operation Eagle will launch on Steam as an exclusive standalone product. This means that players who are new to Iron Harvest or want to check out Operation Eagle only can begin their conquest without purchasing the original base game (Steam only). The standalone Steam version will contain the entire Usonia campaign along with the Polania tutorial levels and allows all players to compete in all multiplayer modes. Operation Eagle is also available as a standard DLC add-on for existing players on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store. The American Union of Usonia stayed out of World War I and became an economic and military powerhouse, unnoticed by Europe's old elites. Relying heavily on their "Diesel Birds," the Usonia faction brings American might to the Iron Harvest battlefield. The Operation Eagle add-on contains: Usonia Faction with over 20 new units

Complete Usonia Campaign (single player & co-op)

Three new playable heroes

New playable allies from a yet-to-be revealed secret faction

New flying units for all factions

New structures and anti-air defenses for all factions

New multiplayer maps