Jackbox Party Pack 10 Reveals Second Game Coming To The Title

Jackbox Games has revealed their latest game coming to Jackbox Party Pack 10 as you'll be playing FixyText this coming Fall.

Jackbox Games are slowly revealing all of the titles on the way to the Jackbox Party Pack 10, as the second title on the way will be called FixyText. This is a brand new game for 3-8 players who love interrupting each other, as you'll be grouped into one text box to come up with crazy responses to the radical message in a short amount of time. The player whose words create the biggest waves within the group wins. We got more info from the devs and the trailer below as the game will drop with the entire pack this Fall.

"Have you ever wished someone else would answer your texts for you? Have you sent a message, blinked, and wanted to throw your phone at the wall? Imagined the masterful comebacks your friends would create if only you mashed all their brains together? You're in luck. In the newest game from The Jackbox Party Pack 10, you'll get to play out that fantasy without facing any of the backlash! Welcome to FixyText, the most fighting fingers have done since the thumb wars! Folks are thrown into one text box to come up with a crazy response to an over-the-top message in limited time…together. The player whose words create the biggest waves, lands the biggest laughs, gets the most votes…wins!"

"Here at Jackbox Games, we believe the best way to write eloquent responses to ALL those delicate messages is to get our friends together and let nonsense reign on the keyboard. Did anyone call for machine-assisted writing? We've got just the thing! Oh, it has a few quirks. Once you've typed something, it'll stay that way forever. Someone's cat destroyed the backspace key in 1979, and we liked it that way. Besides, autocorrect's just not in anymore… So, where's this new and wondrous typing doodad from, you ask? Maybe it was in your uncle's garage. Maybe it used to be a beatbox and someone repurposed it. Your guess is as good as ours, but we can promise that you'll be bopping to the beats long past tomorrow. You'll come up with new words like "honkable" and feel the urge to slide them into the next email to your boss. And you'll never want to write a text message by yourself ever again."

