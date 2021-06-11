Jackbox Party Pack 8 Reveals First New Game: The Poll Mine

Jackbox Games revealed that Jackbox Party Pack 8 is on the way this Fall with the reveal of their first new game, The Poll Mine. This one will have you on your toes as it is a game where you'll need to make guesses based on polling people in order to escape the mine you are currently in, while competing against another group trying to escape, all while you're collectively trying to escape a witch. It looks fun, especially when this is the first two-team game they have made for the series. We have the rundown of the game below as we wait to see the next reveal and hear about a proper release date.

You're trapped in a magical mine! A maniacal witch is hot on your heels and your team depends on your next move. In front of you stands 8 doors. The only way to pick the safe path is to determine which home appliance is the least trustworthy… according to people you're playing with. This is the peril of The Poll Mine. Jackbox Games' very first head-to-head team game. After being divided into two groups of adventurers, you have to select your top three choices in categories such as: "Favorite Ice Cream Topping" "Most Annoying Movie Trope" "What's the Best Bird?" While you mark down your opinions, the other players will do the same, and the path to escape will be marked by the top three most popular answers… OR is it 2nd through 4th?… OR do you have to start at the bottom? The criteria will change based on the whims of our wickedly devious host. You and your team will have to open doors until you find the options you're looking for, but be careful while you debate, the other group of players is listening and may steal your insights to find the right door and leave you in the dark. FOREVER! The Poll Mine supports 2-10 players with an audience of 10,000… AND there will be a streamer mode that, when toggled, activates all of our settings designed specifically for livestreaming!