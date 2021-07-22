Jackbox Party Pack 8 Reveals Next Game: Weapons Drawn

Jackbox Games just dropped info on their next game coming to Jackbox Party Pack 8 with another new title in Weapons Drawn. This appears to be an amazing social deduction game where people are slwoly being murdered at a party and its up to the group to find the murderer(s) before being murdered themselves. It feels like an interesting twist on Push The Button, but this time it focuses primarily on drawn items. We have the official game descrtion from the team down below along with the latest trailer.

THERE'S BEEN A MURDER! Actually… there's been several murders. Maybe too many murders. And in Weapons Drawn, a social deduction game in The Jackbox Party Pack 8, it's your job to solve these murders. Every piece of evidence in the game is provided by the players. Who drew this "weird sword"? Will anyone guess I was the one that named my guest to the party "Professor Poopoo"? For better or worse, every detail of this very serious mystery is created by you and your friends.

But as much as we love social deduction games it can sometimes be a bummer to not get the secret role you want in a game. What if everyone had access to the fun part? That's why in Weapons Drawn everyone's a detective, but everyone is also a murderer. If you can figure out who brought "Jude Slaw" or "Ugh, it's Blake" you can murder them. But be careful, your drawing of "wolves" or "bad food" will be left at the murder scene as a clue. The other detectives may start to figure out you're the one responsible… unless you can distract them by solving a different murder.

To add another devious twist, each player has a calling card, a letter from their name that they have to hide in all their drawings. If you spot a B or a sideways H you may be one step closer to solving a murder. In the end, who will be the best murderer? And who will be the best detective? Will they be different players or will they be the same? And will you ever look at your friend group the same way again?