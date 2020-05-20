Jolteon Is Zapping Into A Build-A-Bear Workshop Near You

There's a new Pokémon in town at Build-a-Bear Workshop, and it just might shock you – literally. Jolteon has made its way to the popular retailer as one of the three Eeveelutions. First, Flareon made its way to the store earlier this year in January, and both Jolteon and Vaporeon were scheduled for summer 2020 debuts.

Now that summer is upon us, it's finally time to pick up one of the plushes of your own. Of course, with the state of the world right now you won't be able to just walk into a store and pick up one of your own. Luckily, you can pick up your own stuffed Jolteon online via the official Build-a-Bear Workshop website.

The plush runs $64 if you pick up the online exclusive bundle. This is a special deal because the plush is typically only $32. The online option gets you a yellow Poké Ball Sleeper to put your new friend in as well as a yellow Electric-type Cape. It also comes with a special 5-in-1 sound box that's inside Jolteon along with the stuffing you'd normally get from the regular store. This is far from the first Pokémon option to be available in Build-a-Bear stores. Right now, you can get a Flareon, Eevee, Pichu, Pikachu, Meowth, Snubbull, Squirtle, and an Alolan Vulpix to take home and snuggle with.

If you're interested in starting a collection of these little cuties, you might be waiting a little while for Jolteon. Processing time is taking longer than usual thanks to the state of the world due to COVID-19, so you won't get the doll in a snap like you might be expecting. Do you have your eye on a particular monster? Be sure to let us know in the comments below. Personally, I'd love to take home a Meowth.