Kalypso Media Announces Matchpoint – Tennis Championships

Kalypso Media along with Australian developer Torus Games have today announced Matchpoint – Tennis Championships is on the way. The two teams are aiming to make this an immersive experience that's about as real as it can get stepping onto the court as if you were playing a big match at Arthur Ashe Stadium or at Wimbledon. Right now the game is earmarked for release sometime this spring for PC and all three major consoles, including next-gen. You can check out the latest trailer below along with he list of features they're looking to provide.

Start your journey in single-player or online multiplayer. A deep career mode featuring a merit-based ranking system allows for accurate and competitive matchmaking.

Create your 3D tennis star. Choose your look, fashion, and play style with an array of customization options, including true-to-life techniques such as left-or right-handed, one-handed, or two-handed backhand.

Dominate the court as a tennis professional. Matchpoint – Tennis Championships features 16 real-life international tennis stars from the professional circuit, including Nick Kyrgios, Kei Nishikori, and Amanda Anisimova.

Fully customize your athlete and wearables. The game features gear from all of tennis' name-brands, including UNIQLO, HEAD, and many more – giving players the chance to use their equipment, from rackets to clothing. Unlock special equipment by winning competitive matches.

Master all strokes and shots in grand style. Determine the outcome of a rally by choosing the best technique for the time: topspin, flat, lob or slice shot.

Take on opponents in local or online matches: Defeat challenging AI opponents or challenge your friends and rivals to a virtual tennis duel.

Study your rival's moves and tactics. Watch your opponents and get to know their strengths and weaknesses to gain a tactical advantage before you even hit the court.

Practice makes perfect: Hire a personal coach to hone your skills. Enhance your strengths and diminish your weaknesses with an in-game coaching system of individual training modules.

Fine-tune your tactics in Practice and Training modes: Jump into various mini-games to hone your perfect game and become a force to be reckoned with on the court.

Compete in exhibition matches at spectacular venues around the globe. Each court has its unique characteristics; study your arenas of play and adapt your game to grass, clay, and hard courts.

Replay mode. Capture your fiercest rallies and decisive matchpoints on film and study the outcomes to improve your game.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: MATCHPOINT – Tennis Championships | Announcement Trailer (US) (https://youtu.be/uHnIP7OCtH4)