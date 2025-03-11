Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nexon, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: KartRider Rush+

KartRider Rush+ Launches Season 31: Journey To The West

KartRider Rush+ has launched its latest season of content, as Season 31: Journey To The West celebrates the Chinese novel of the same name

Nexon has launched the latest season for their racing title KartRider Rush+, as Season 33 sends players off on a Journey to the West. As you can see here, they're going more for a Chinese theme as they celebrate the novel of the same name, complete with new racers, tracks, and all-new speedy highlight karts such as Luce Bluestorm and Luce Blackstorm. Plus, several celebratory events that you can take part in over the next few weeks. We have the details and trailer here, as the season is now live.

KartRider Rush+ – Season 31: Journey to the West

High-Speed Racers – Zoom past the competition with all-new playable characters based off of the characters from the ancient Chinese novel, Journey to the West including Zhu Bajie Keffy, Tang Sanzang Bazzi and Sha Wujing Lodumani.

Zoom past the competition with all-new playable characters based off of the characters from the ancient Chinese novel, Journey to the West including Zhu Bajie Keffy, Tang Sanzang Bazzi and Sha Wujing Lodumani. Adrenaline-Pumping Tracks – The new season also features the Speed Race track, Perimeter Dash (Camelot). Additionally, the Speed and Item track, Dam Showdown (Village), will be added on March 26, followed by the Speed Race track, Crossroads of Fate (Abyss), on April 10.

The new season also features the Speed Race track, Perimeter Dash (Camelot). Additionally, the Speed and Item track, Dam Showdown (Village), will be added on March 26, followed by the Speed Race track, Crossroads of Fate (Abyss), on April 10. Flashy New Karts – In addition to the highlight karts, Luce Bluestorm and Luce Blackstorm, racers can immerse themselves in four all-new item karts, including the Golden Kitty Cruiser, Golden Nimbus, Honeybee and Porkchopper. Also, players are gifted three new speed karts, such as the Pegasus Marathon, Game Kartridge and Sunset Boxster.

In addition to the highlight karts, Luce Bluestorm and Luce Blackstorm, racers can immerse themselves in four all-new item karts, including the Golden Kitty Cruiser, Golden Nimbus, Honeybee and Porkchopper. Also, players are gifted three new speed karts, such as the Pegasus Marathon, Game Kartridge and Sunset Boxster. Celebratory Events – To honor the new season, an array of events will be available. Players can earn rewards such as the Rainbow Cloud Aura (Perm), Wukong Balloon, Season Coins, Turbo Crystals and K-Coins by logging in daily and participating in Ranked Mode races during the S31 'Journey to the West: Time to Warm Up!' event, which runs until March 22. Additionally, players who log in by March 30 can unlock the 7-day, time-limited karts Pegasus Marathon and Honeybee. Also, players can trade the Season Coins they earn from events at the Season Exchange for the new season karts, Pegasus Marathon, and Honeybee, as well as permanent items, including Adou, Angel Mobi, the Three Kingdoms Set (M/F), and Aerial Laser, available through April 28. Lastly, the Fantasy Journey to the West event, running from March 21 to April 16, rewards players with items such as the Flamegale Driftmoji, Gourd Handheld, Frost Headgear and Zhu Bajie Balloon for collecting up to 10 shards per day by joining races in-game.

