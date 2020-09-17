Katamari Damacy Reroll Rolls Up PlayStation 4 & Xbox One Players

It's time to rebuild the sky back up to its former glory with Katamary Damacy Reroll. The HD remake of the original PlayStation 2 classic Katamari Damacy originally debuted on Nintendo Switch, and now it's making its way to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 later this year.

Katamari Damacy Reroll is a great way to experience the original game on modern consoles. As the King of All Cosmos's son, the Prince, you're tasked with rolling every item up that you possibly can to try and make stars to throw up into the night sky. That means people, cars, animals, groceries, computers, mountains, countries, and even planets. And you do it all without caring if you're destroying anyone's life. Is the Prince a sociopath?

"The Katamari Damacy series embodies pure joy and whimsy. The combination of its out-of-this-world story, colorful art style, cute characters, and delightful J-pop soundtrack, the game personifies light-hearted fun." said Abelina Villegas, Associate Brand Manager for Bandai Namco. 2020 has been a trying year and we hope the arrival of Katamari Damacy Reroll on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will deliver smiles and laughter to households around the globe."

There's nothing better in terms of stress relief than rolling over anything in your way to add to your fun, adhesive little Katamari ball and humming along to some stellar tunes with it. Luckily, now you won't have to break out your old consoles to play. And since you're probably doing a whole lot of staying home these days, you should have plenty of time to experience what it has to offer. Be sure to keep an eye out for the game when it hits Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on November 20, just in time for the next generation of consoles to arrive as well. It's going to be a jam-packed holiday season, that's for sure.