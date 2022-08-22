Kena: Bridge Of Spirits Will Release On Steam For One-Year Anniversary

Developer and publisher Ember Lab will be releasing Kena: Bridge Of Spirits on Steam for the one-year anniversary, as well as an update. The team has seen the game succeed over the past year on other platforms, but next month, they will be bringing the game to steam with all the updates and upgrades its seen since launch. What's more, those who currently have the game will be getting an Anniversary Update so that everyone who buys it will have the same edition of the game. You can read more about this new update below and check out the latest trailer for the game as it will be released on Steam on September 27th.

One of the most talked about adventures from an indie studio in recent years, Kena: Bridge Of Spirits offers players an action-adventure game that combines compelling narrative with exploration, puzzle-solving, and fast-paced combat. The game delivers a journey of self-discovery as Kena, a young Spirit Guide, restores balance to an ancient village in a once-thriving environment. The Anniversary Update will include: New Game+, which will allow players who've completed the game to restart Kena's journey with all of their previously unlocked abilities, upgrades, outfits, Rot, etc and take on redesigned and more challenging combat encounters.

Charmstones that are Individually equipable – these unique collectibles each provide different adjustments to Kena's stats and abilities.

New game mode called the Spirit Guide Trials, challenging players' skills with a variety of replayable challenges across three different categories; Obstacle Courses, Wave Defenses, and Boss Reflects.

Completing the Spirit Guide Trials unlock outfits for Kena, each one inspired by one of the characters she meets along her journey. Succeeding at bonus objectives within each trial can unlock color variations of each outfit, as well as some unique Charmstones.

An exclusive new outfit for Deluxe Edition owners.