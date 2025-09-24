Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indienova, Kentum, Tlön Industries, V Publishing

Kentum Confirmed For Early November Launch

After being teased for several months and getting a free demo on Steam, Kentum now has a release date set for early November

Article Summary Kentum launches early November for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5, blending crafting and exploration.

Play as Kent, a clone with endless lives, teaming up with robot ORB in a hostile, ever-changing world.

Gather resources, craft bases, automate factories, and survive against unfriendly monsters and harsh climates.

Traverse post-apocalyptic landscapes using hoverboards, grappling hooks, and more for efficient exploration.

Indie game developer Tlön Industries, with co-publisher Indienova and V Publishing, has confirmed the launch date for the game Kentum. The team confirmed early today that the 2D craftervania adventure game will be coming out on PC via Steam, as well as Xbox Series X|S and PS5 on November 5, 2025. With the news came a new trailer, which we have for you here.

Kentum

As Kent, explore the abandoned and hostile world you now call home alongside your matter-of-fact robot companion, ORB. Gather resources, catalog new findings, and turn your knowledge into steel by building everything from bases and farms, and eventually, automated factories. However, you aren't entirely alone in this world, as unfriendly monsters lie waiting to snuff out your existence. While Kent is a clone who cannot permanently die, try to avoid biting the dust too often, as it's still a major inconvenience.

Explore, Scan, and Catalogue: Discover the wonders and the oddities of a vast, ever-changing world filled to the brim with fascinating flora, fauna, and climate events. Classify every animal, plant, and mineral in order to help you survive the passing seasons.

Discover the wonders and the oddities of a vast, ever-changing world filled to the brim with fascinating flora, fauna, and climate events. Classify every animal, plant, and mineral in order to help you survive the passing seasons. Craft it to the Limit: Use every material at your disposal to build your base. Start small by turning wood into coal, machine scraps into sheets of metal, and slowly but surely grow your base into a full-blown resource-generating machine that can rival any factory in the world.

Survive… or Not! You'll Be Cloned Anyways: Even though Kent will be revived endlessly, that doesn't change the fact that dying is a major drag. You'll need to gather and hunt for food, find new recipes, and polish your cooking skills. Building your own farms and vivariums is your ticket to a steady source of nourishment.

Even though Kent will be revived endlessly, that doesn't change the fact that dying is a major drag. You'll need to gather and hunt for food, find new recipes, and polish your cooking skills. Building your own farms and vivariums is your ticket to a steady source of nourishment. Build the Home Base of Your Dreams: Expand your home base and create an automated system to allow you to streamline and optimize your productions while you are off exploring.

Traverse Exotic Locales in Style: From vibrant jungles to desolate ruins, traverse post-apocalyptic Earth with your hoverboard, hang glider, grappling hook, and more. It is up to you to maneuver with equal parts adventure and efficiency.

