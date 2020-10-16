League Of Legends: Wild Rift Reveals Regional Open Beta

Riot Games revealed new details today about the regional open beta coming to League Of Legends: Wild Rift, happening on October 27th. The regional test will be taking place in Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The company will be planning more regions to follow in 2020 and early 2021. The goal it seems is to give the servers and the game a true test of what it's like handling a ton of traffic from high-gaming regions, but not so much as to overwhelm it as it's still in beta. Below are some of the details of what people can expect from beta and what we have to look forward to when they eventually do it for Europe and the Americas.

League Of Legends: Wild Rift Regional Open Beta Michael "Riot Paladin" Chow, Wild Rift's executive producer, announced a number of upcoming events for current players and fans of Wild Rift: NEW LOCATIONS: Wild Rift will be expanding to new markets over the next few months. In December: Europe, Oceania, Vietnam, and Taiwan—and Riot is aiming to expand to the Americas in Spring 2021.

NEW CHAMP: In a new patch, hitting later this month, Wild Rift will release one of the most popular junglers from League PC: Lee Sin, the Blind Monk. He still has all the high-skill outplay potential from the PC version, now adapted with seamless, mobile-friendly controls.

CHAMP PREVIEWS: In that same patch, Riot is testing six future champions who will be totally free to play for a few days in October: Kai'sa, Evelynn, Akali, Darius, Draven, and League's newest popstar, Seraphine.

INGAME REWARDS: In South Korea and Japan, players can log in using their existing Riot Games accounts and earn rewards based on their time and monetary investment in League of Legends on PC. For the Southeast Asian regions in the Closed Beta, players can create and link a Riot Account and earn rewards like champs and skins later in the year.

ROAD TO WILD RIFT: To honor the legacy and history of gaming in each Open Beta locale, Riot will release locally tailored content every day on the road to Open Beta. Influencer spotlights, guides, and community highlights will equip players with all they need to prepare for Wild Rift. K/DA in Wild Rift: League Of Legends: Wild Rift joins K/DA's multi-game comeback! K/DA is a pop girl group formed by Riot Games, featuring themed versions of champions from the online PC game, League of Legends. Initially inspired by K-pop, K/DA has since evolved to embrace a more global pop sound and formed its musical identity around the characters representing the girl group, Ahri, Evelynn, Akali, and Kai'Sa, instead of the vocals of any one individual talent.