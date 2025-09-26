Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Borealys Games, Lunchbreak Tactics

Lunchbreak Tactics Confirmed For Early Access This Year

Lunchbreak Tactics currently has a free demo available on Steam, as the team will launch the game into Early Access sometime this year

This roguelite auto battler card game is set inside a quirky, competitive supermarket.

Pick your hero and two decks to create dynamic strategies and challenge fellow employees.

Asynchronous multiplayer lets you play Lunchbreak Tactics anytime, at your own pace.

Indie game developer and publisher Borealys Games has confirmed that Lunchbreak Tactics will be coming out in Early Access sometime in 2025. If you haven't seen the game before, this is an auto battler roguelite card game set inside the walls of a supermarketm,where you'll turn the average items in the story into fantastic creatures and battle other employees out of sheer boredom. The game has a free demo on Steam, offering up a piece of the game, as they prepare for Early Access happening sometime before year's end. Enjoy thelatest trailer and info here.

Lunchbreak Tactics

Determined to escape the curse of boredom, employees at a local superstore have decided to craft a bizarre yet addictive card game during their lunch break. However, what began as a casual pastime quickly spiraled into an all-consuming obsession across the store. You're the newest trainee, eager to prove yourself and rise through the ranks of Lunchbreak Tactics with one goal in mind: to become the Employee of the Month ultimate card master! In Lunchbreak Tactics, players take on the role of a new trainee at a superstore, tasked with rising through the ranks by mastering a new card game created by their coworkers. What started as a casual pastime has now become an all-consuming obsession across the store.

Define Your Playstyle: Every game begins with three crucial choices: a hero and two decks. Your hero provides a special passive power, while the two clans determine the units you'll acquire during the game. From there, it's a matter of building the perfect squad to battle opponents across thirteen rounds.

Every game begins with three crucial choices: a hero and two decks. Your hero provides a special passive power, while the two clans determine the units you'll acquire during the game. From there, it's a matter of building the perfect squad to battle opponents across thirteen rounds. Countless Synergies: With over a hundred units and dozens of heroes to mix and match, the strategic possibilities are endless. Discover powerful synergies to dominate the battlefield and climb the ranks.

With over a hundred units and dozens of heroes to mix and match, the strategic possibilities are endless. Discover powerful synergies to dominate the battlefield and climb the ranks. Play at Your Own Pace: Lunchbreak Tactics is built around an asynchronous multiplayer experience. This allows you to play at your own rhythm, whenever and wherever you want, without the pressure of a real-time match.

