Machamp Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2022

The 2022 New Year's Event is now live in Pokémon GO. It focuses on Costumed Pokémon in the wild, in raids, and in Eggs. It's not just Costumes out there though — it's also muscles. Machamp is currently in Tier Three raids along with all of the celebratory hat-wearers. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Fighting-type Pokémon from the Kanto region and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Machamp Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Machamp counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Shadow Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Shadow Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

Hoopa Unbound (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Shadow Gallade (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Gardevoir (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Exeggutor (Confusion, Psychic)

Mega Pidgeot (Gust, Brave Bird)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Machamp with efficiency.

Hoopa Confined (Confusion, Psychic)

Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Alakazam (Confusion, Psystrike)

Espeon (Confusion, Psychic)

Metagross (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Azelf (Confusion, Future Sight)

Gallade (Confusion, Psychic)

Rayquaza (Air Slash, Aerial Ace)

Gardevoir (Confusion, Psychic)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Though it used to be a Tier Four raid that necessitated collaboration with other trainers, Machamp is now a Tier Three raid that can be defeated by solo players. Your best bet is to create a team of counters based on the above Pokémon which are at the top of the meta. Be sure to power these Pokémon up to their highest possible CP and give them their optimal movesets listed above.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the most effective way to catch Pokémon. However, since Machamp is an evolved form, I would suggest trying Pinap Berries for your first few catches in order to attempt to earn more Candies.

Shiny Odds

Machamp cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. To get a Shiny Machamp in Pokémon GO, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Machop.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!