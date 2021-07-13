Magic: The Gathering Rarities: Heroes Of The Realm 2019, Part 2

Welcome, players, collectors, and fans of Magic: The Gathering, the premier trading card game by Wizards of the Coast! A couple of days ago, we went over three of the four cards from 2019's Heroes of the Realm awarded to various Wizards of the Coast employee teams for projects they excelled in. Today, we will be looking into the other four of the seven total Magic cards awarded. Let's dig in without any further delay!

The full art for The Cinematic Phoenix, a Heroes of the Realm card from Magic: The Gathering awarded to employees from within Wizards of the Coast for achievements in cinematic trailers in 2019. Illustrated by Chuck Lukacs.
The first card we wish to discuss in this article is Champions of Archery, which was awarded to the team responsible for the Throne of Eldraine expansion set for Magic. The set itself is so well-designed to a majority of the public that it really speaks for itself here, but the worldbuilding and mechanics intertwined seem to give merit to this award.

Champions of Archery, the 2019 Heroes of the Realm card from Magic: The Gathering awarded to the crew behind the Throne of Eldraine expansion set.
Next, we have Myntasha, Honored One, the card awarded to those responsible for the first Modern Horizons set. Interestingly, Myntasha, Honored One's initials are basically MH1, which is the set code for Modern Horizons.

Myntasha, Honored One, the 2019 Heroes of the Realm card from Magic: The Gathering awarded to the team behind the Modern Horizons supplemental expansion set.
Next, let's take a look at the legendary land, Fabled Path of Searo Point. This card was awarded to the Operations team over at Wizards of the Coast.

Fabled Path of Searo Point, a 2019 Heroes of the Realm card for Magic: The Gathering awarded to Wizards of the Coast's Operations team.
Finally, we have the card The Cinematic Phoenix, which was awarded to Wizards of the Coast employees involved in bringing together the cinematic trailers for their games in 2019.

The Cinematic Phoenix, a 2019 Heroes of the Realm card from Magic: The Gathering awarded to the Wizards of the Coast employees in the Cinematics team.
What do you think of these gorgeous card awards from Wizards of the Coast? Should Magic: The Gathering have more awards for their employees and if so, what should they do? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!

