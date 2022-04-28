Magic: The Gathering Releases New Capenna Trailer, Arena Updates

Magic: The Gathering, the premier trading card game by Wizards of the Coast, has released a cinematic trailer for Streets of New Capenna, the newest Magic set, as well as provided updates to their digital game client, Magic Arena. The new updates will bring the world of New Capenna to the interface and keep it up to speed with the game as it is on paper.

Streets of New Capenna's proverbial train has come in at last! According to the press release put out by Wizards of the Coast today, players will have a chance to choose from among five different "crime factions" flavored as mob families, in the corrupt, crime-infested plane of existence in which the city of New Capenna exists. Each faction utilizes three colors allied around its central, focal color (this is often referred to as an "arc" or "shard" in Color Pie theory). Furthermore, each family is characterized by a uniting mechanic. :

The set also includes 10 full art "Metropolis" basic lands and "Skyscraper" and "Golden Age" showcase treatments that exhibit the vibrant locations and unique cards in all the glitz and glam of the Plane. Streets of New Capenna is available now on MTG Arena for free onPC, theApp Store andGoogle Play. The tabletop version will be available on April 29 as Draft Boosters, Set Boosters, and Collector Boosters, with factionalized Theme Boosters and Commander Decks.

But of course, that isn't all that is new about Magic: The Gathering today. You can watch the cinematic trailer for the Streets of New Capenna set by clicking the link below to watch, courtesy of YouTube:

The trailer, in short, encapsulates the many aspects of New Capenna that players should know about: from the refinery of angels into the concocted substance known as Halo to the nature of the five crime families of the city, this trailer is a good beginner's look at the aesthetics and sentiment behind the locale.

Are you excited about Streets of New Capenna on Magic Arena? Or are you waiting with bated breath for the paper Magic: The Gathering release? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!