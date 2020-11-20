Magmar Community Day Guide For Pokémon GO Trainers

Magmar Community Day is happening in Pokémon GO tomorrow, November 20th, from 11 AM – 5 PM. We're here with a guide to all of the events bonuses, as well as a tip for those who have been planning on opening a Mystery Box during the event. Will it work and offer extended Meltan? We have an official and exclusive response from Niantic here. Let's dive in.

First up, one of the major tips I have seen shared is to open a Mystery Box during Magmar Community Day in order to have three hours rather than the normal hour. We want to emphatically suggest not doing this. After hearing that a Mystery Box did not work this way when used during Electabuzz Community Day, we reached out to Niantic for comment on whether this method will work. Niantic's Tre Fitzgerald set the record straight:

"We are not currently planning on increasing the duration of the Mystery Box during this upcoming Community Day. Although we are certainly keen on doing that idea someday, we don't want to split our players between needing to choose between playing to catch Magmar during the day vs. playing to get Meltan during the day."

The reason this is not worth trying out is also because of the amount of time Mystery Boxes need to refresh in Pokémon GO. Shiny Meltan is only here for one week and they take three days to refresh. Opening one at the start of the event will get you three. One on Tuesday, one on Friday, and one on Monday. If you open one Saturday, that's a wrap. By the time you'll be able to open the next one, the event will be over and Shiny Meltan will be gone.

Now, tips regarding the other bonuses and features:

The $1 No Match For Magmar ticket: Worth it! We have a full breakdown of why here.

The Community Day Box: Worth it if you need the Elite TM, skippable otherwise.

1/4 Egg Hatch distance: An amazing bonus. If you don't have Shiny Magby, get out there and crack 2KMs like you're getting paid for it. If you do have Shiny Magby, though, it would be better to stock up on 10KM Eggs and Strange Eggs so you can power through those during this event.

Preparing: Do NOT incubate 7, 10, 12KM Eggs right now. Wait for the event. Your time on those will not be reduced once Community Day starts.

Pokéballs: Stock up on all types, especially Ultra. Last Sunday, Niantic didn't make Electabuzz any easier to catch than usual and, as far as catchability goes with Pokémon, Magmar is comparable.

Happy Community Day in advance, fellow trainers, and may the Shiny luck be with you!