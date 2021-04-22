Mario Kart Tour Reveals The Next Tour Event For Sydney

Nintendo has announced a brand new tour event is coming to Mario Kart Tour as the game will be headed to Sydney. Starting today and running all the way through May 4th, 20201, you'll be able to explore the land Down Under in the form of Nintendo's track courses. As it is with all races, you'll have a chance to get special items, like the koala ears you see here, as well as a special Gold Cheep Charger kart that's only available during this event. You can see more of the course below in the latest trailer. Best of luck to all you racers!

Get ready to take in the sights as you zip through the new Sydney Sprint course and its variants in Mario Kart Tour, including the Sydney Harbour Bridge and some of the world's loveliest beaches. Try not to get any sand in your muffler, mate! Starting in the first week of the tour, available now through May 4 at 10:59 p.m. PT, you can find Baby Mario (Koala), the Jet Cruiser kart and the Surf Master glider in the spotlight. In the Ocean Pipe, from April 24 at 11 p.m. PT through April 29 at 10:59 p.m. PT, you'll be able to grab your swimmers and dive right in!

Here's your chance to find the Gold Cheep Charger kart, the Gold Cheep Snorkel kart and other beachy-keen karts and gliders. We're sure you'll do great out there, whether you're competing from the race track or from the comfort of your rumpus room. Petrol heads'll go bananas for week two from April 27 at 11 p.m. PT through May 4 at 10:59 p.m. PT, where you'll find Mario (Swimwear), Rosalina (Swimwear), the Cheep Snorkel kart, the Blue Soda kart, the Blooper Wingtip glider and the Luma Parafoil glider. This one's a real beaut!