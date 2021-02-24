Marnie, Morpeko, Leon, & Charizard Feature In Pokémon Masters EX

A new kind of Sync Pair is coming to Pokémon Masters EX with one of the most iconic Pokémon of all time. He's the fire-breather that turned the Pokémon TCG upside down. He's the winged beast that kicked off 25-year-long love of Fire-types in the Pokémon universe. That's right: we're talking Charizard.

DeNA Co., Ltd., in partnership with The Pokémon Company, has announced the First Master Sync Pair: Leon, the Champion of the Galar region from the Sword & Shield games, and his partner Pokémon Charizard. Master Sync Pairs will have a "passive skill" that will boost the entire team.

Newly added sync pairs coming soon will also include:

Marnie & Morpeko, who will be able to deploy culinary-themed moves including Full Belly Mode and Hangry Mode. They will be available in the sync pair spotlight scout starting tomorrow, February 25th at 10 PM Pacific until March 17th at 10:59 PM Pacific.

Champion Iris & Hydreigon.

Diantha & Gardevoir.

DeNA Co., Ltd also announced a series of new Pokémon Masters EX events:

Champion Time, a Story Event running from February 25th at 10 PM Pacific through March 17th at 10:59 PM Pacific. In this event, Galar-based trainers Leon, Gloria, and Marnie will enter into tournaments to battle Trainers from other regions.

Yell and Dream, a Solo Event running from March 3rd at 10:00 PM Pacific through March 17th at 10:59 PM Pacific. This event will focus on Marnie and her Spikemuth Gym.

In addition to these events, DeNA Co., Ltd gave us details on an upcoming re-tweet Rally for Pokémon Masters EX. Here are the official details:

A re-tweet rally is also being held, in which if enough players re-tweet the trailer on the game's official Japanese Twitter (@pokemas_game) and English Twitter (@PokemonMasters) pages before March 2nd at 9:59 p.m. Pacific Time, 3,000 Gems and 60 5★-Guaranteed Scout Tickets (enough to use the 5★-Guaranteed Scout two times) will be distributed to all players.

Finally, DeNA Co., Ltd hinted at events that will roll out in March in Pokémon Masters EX:

Looking Ahead In March, new sync pairs Champion Iris & Hydreigon and Diantha & Gardevoir will appear in their respective sync pair scouts, with more information coming at a later time. Pokémon Masters EX will also soon be celebrating one and a half years since the game's launch and will be providing players with the opportunity to earn up to 10,000 Gems, enough to add up to 36 sync pairs to players' teams, via multiple log-in bonuses that will be held from February 25th at 10:00 p.m. Pacific Time until March 30th at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.