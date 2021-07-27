Marvel's Avengers Launches Free Update With First End-Game Challenge

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics launched a new free update into Marvel's Avengers today with the first piece of end-game content included. This first chapter is called Omega-Level Threat: Family Reunion, and it comes with missions that require full four-player strike teams at Power Level 145. Although the developers are recommending that players should be at the game's maximum Power Level of 150. These missions have been set up so players can run through them as many times as they'd like, however, Omega-Level Threats award the highest-end gear for success only once per week. Here's a few more details from the team about the content.

Today's free game update also adds the player-requested ability to run existing Mega Hive missions with other players and makes permanent the popular multiple-heroes feature that first debuted as a part of the Tachyon Anomaly event in April. Players can now form teams online with more than one of the same Super Hero for any multiplayer mission. "End-game multiplayer content like Omega-Level Threat missions and multiplayer Mega Hives are at the top of our players' wishlists, so we're excited to deliver this update today," said Josh Bapst, Project Director for Marvel's Avengers. "In addition, making the multiple heroes feature permanent means that finding groups will be much faster. There's never been a better time to play Marvel's Avengers!"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel's Avengers Omega Level Threat: Family Reunion Trailer (https://youtu.be/nrpJwlE447g)

It's a little bittersweet that we're starting to see some of the end-game content this soon. We have yet to receive the Black Panther update to the game, and we have yet to see Spider-Man added to the PS4 version. A lot of players, including us, were hoping they would expand the roster of characters a lot more than what they have. It's a shame we haven't seen more avengers join the team from the comics like Ant-Man, Wolverine, Falcon, and more.