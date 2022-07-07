Matchpoint – Tennis Championships Releases New Launch Trailer

Kalypso Media has released a brand new launch trailer for Matchpoint – Tennis Championships as the game is out today on PC and console. The game has been designed to be the ultimate in tennis gameplay as you will be taking on challengers, both men and women, from various parts of the globe on famous tennis courts to make your way to the top. But it's not an easy road as there is some strong competition throughout the ranks, and you'll need to be on your game to take home various trophies. All of which you'll be doing as yourself as you create your own tennis star who you will bring up from just training all the way to the final match. Enjoy the trailer below.

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships offers a dynamic and immersive gaming experience with its extensive career mode, unique rivalry system, authentic ball physics, and advanced multiplayer mode. From choosing the right coach to implementing the best play style, strategy and decision-making will be central to success as players experience what it truly takes to climb the ranks and become a tennis champion. Unprecedented player control and true-to-life ball physics are combined to make Matchpoint – Tennis Championships an authentic tennis gaming experience in which every swing and hit counts across the clay, hard, and grass courts. On the virtual courts, players can face up against their friends in the game's fully cross-platform multiplayer or go racket-to-racket with any of the game's 16 tennis superstars from around the globe: Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Garbiñe Muguruza, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Hubert Hurkaczs, Nick Kyrgios, Benoît Paire, Heather Watson, Hugo Gaston, Madison Keys, Victoria Azarenka, Taylor Fritz, and Pablo Carreño Busta. Additionally, in the aptly named retail Legends Edition, players can also take on the legendary Tim Henman and Tommy Haas.