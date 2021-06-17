Mega Gyarados Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021

Mega Gyarados has returned to raids in Pokémon GO. During the Season of Discovery, only one Pokémon will be featured in Mega Raids at a time, which means that trainers will be able to focus more intently on Gyarados. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team of the best counters to take on this Water/Dark-type Mega from the Kanto region.

Top Mega Gyarados Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Gyarados counters as such:

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Mega Manectric (Charge Beam, Wild Charge) *

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

* Note that only one Mega can be active at once, so your best bet is to go for the top-ranked Mega on the list, Mega Venusaur, over the lower-ranked Megas.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Gyarados with efficiency.

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Sceptile (Fury Cutter, Frenzy Plant)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Roserade (Razor Leaf, Grass Knot)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Gyarados can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Gyarados. However, it is an evolved Pokémon, so I would suggest trying Pinap Berries for the first few throws to see if you can multiply that extra Candy.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Gyarados will have a CP of 1937 in normal weather conditions and 2422 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!