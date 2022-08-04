Midnight Fight Express Receives New Behind-The-Scenes Video

Humble Games has released a new behind-the-scenes video for their upcoming game Midnight Fight Express, set to come out this month. The video goes more in-depth about the work they did to motion capture all of the content you see when characters are fighting, including how they filmed many of the bosses and even got some of the staff in on the action. It's cool to see a game that isn't full mocap utilize the tech to get this kind of action down pact into the game. Enjoy the video below as the game will be released on August 23rd, 2022.

You're Babyface, a former member of the criminal underworld lured back into "the life" by a mysterious AI drone. Your mission against impossible odds: Fight your way across the city before sunrise, and prevent a citywide criminal takeover together. Engage in a brutal and hyper-kinetic brawling ballet, using every environmental tool and street fighting technique at your disposal. Level up your abilities to take down the mounting onslaught of bozos, cronies, and crime lords. Blockbuster Combat: Tangle with waves of foes with the finesse of an action-movie master. Punch, dodge, counter, and finish off enemies in fluid and visceral combat featuring mo-cap animation by motion artist and stunt performer Eric Jacobus. Custom difficulty modes allow any player to direct the action to their preference.

Tangle with waves of foes with the finesse of an action-movie master. Punch, dodge, counter, and finish off enemies in fluid and visceral combat featuring mo-cap animation by motion artist and stunt performer Eric Jacobus. Custom difficulty modes allow any player to direct the action to their preference. Martial Mastery: Level up, power up, and tap into a sprawling skill tree to unleash a dizzying array of devastating fighting moves. Develop your own signature style, and master over-the-top combos that leave the criminals wondering what hit 'em.

Level up, power up, and tap into a sprawling skill tree to unleash a dizzying array of devastating fighting moves. Develop your own signature style, and master over-the-top combos that leave the criminals wondering what hit 'em. Killer Arsenal: Complement your melee moves with knives, axes, and sledgehammers. Wield a wild array of pistol fire, shotgun blasts, and explosives. Weaponize everything from furniture to toilet plungers. Take advantage of the urban world around you to score increasingly outrageous takedowns and clean up the streets.

Complement your melee moves with knives, axes, and sledgehammers. Wield a wild array of pistol fire, shotgun blasts, and explosives. Weaponize everything from furniture to toilet plungers. Take advantage of the urban world around you to score increasingly outrageous takedowns and clean up the streets. Street Warrior's Wardrobe: Customize your Midnight Fight Express character's appearance, and unlock a huge variety of cosmetic options ranging from the ultra-suave to the mega-outlandish. Unlock more 150+ pieces of clothing, equip skins for you and your AI ally Droney, and make a lasting impression as you fight to save the streets.