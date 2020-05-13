Miscut Arcane Maelstrom Magic: The Gathering Precon Deck Surfaces

Magic: The Gathering has had its share of misprint errors, especially when it comes to Commander products and other supplemental products. While Wizards of the Coast has delayed the release of Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths and Commander 2020 until May 15th, on May 12th an anomalous preconstructed deck surfaced on a Facebook page, three days ahead of release. The deck, for those of you wondering, is Arcane Maelstrom, the red-blue-green (or Temur) deck from the yet-unreleased set.

The deck is not terribly unlike the one we here at Bleeding Cool covered last year, being that it's a defective set of cards. However, the main difference here between the two misprinted decks is that, while the deck from last year was misprinted, this deck is offset on the Y-axis to a significant degree. According to the rules of Magic: The Gathering regarding miscuts of cards, the legal name of a card is the one that's printed on the card; because of this, some cards with the names on the bottom have a different official name than the main part of the card would suggest.

We spoke with Dennis, the person inquiring about this deck who asked we only use his first name, and set them up with Charly Traarbach, the person who helped Emiel Daele with his misprinted Mystic Intellect deck from Commander 2019. The seller of the miscut Arcane Maelstrom deck is now working with Charly to put the deck up on auction. Presently, on Facebook public offers have gone as high as nearly $1,000 for the entire deck, but the two expect a higher profit in actuality.

Apparently, Dennis is auctioning off this deck for his friend Tony, who bought the deck from his local gaming store's curbside pickup service. The two plan to invest the profits into equipment for the purpose of producing a podcast about Magic: The Gathering, and have high hopes for just how much they'll be able to make with this deck.

If you want to take part in an auction that may be coming up for any part (or the whole) of this deck, you can find more information on the Facebook page for Magic: The Gathering misprints and miscuts.