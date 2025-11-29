Posted in: Board Games, Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: discworld, terry pratchett

Modiphius Entertainment To Produce New Discworld Tabletop Games

Discworld fans have a lot to look forward to in 2026 as Modiphius Entertainment will be making a series of tabletop games for the series

Article Summary Modiphius Entertainment will release multiple new Discworld tabletop games starting in 2026.

The TTRPG Discworld: Adventures in Ankh-Morpork launches via crowdfunding with a retail edition in Q2 2026.

Discworld: Readers Digested, a new board game reskin of Blue Moon City, will hit Gamefound in Q1 2026.

Discworld card game Kill Sam Vimes and a new RPG campaign set in Lancre and Uberwald debut later in 2026.

Modiphius Entertainment has confirmed that it will be making a new line of games based on Terry Pratchett's Discworld franchise. The shorthand is that you'll start seeing some familiar games changed, rebranded, or built from scratch to bring the fantasy series to life in different ways. But the big one announcement among them is the reveal of a new TTRPG called Discworld: Adventures in Ankh-Morpork. You can read more about their plans from the snippet of the announcement below, as the TTRPG will be going into crowdfunding in 2026.

Discworld Games From Modiphius Entertainment

Modiphius will be launching a new Discworld board game as a pre-order on Gamefound in Q1 of 2026, named Discworld: Readers Digested. Readers Digested will be a licensed edition of Blue Moon City, a game by Reiner Knizia, who is best known for his Eurogame titles. Designed for 2-4 players, the game has been carefully reskinned with Discworld theming and features brand-new added expansion content. Following a successful Kickstarter campaign for Discworld: Adventures in Ankh-Morpork which funded with over £2.4m, a retail edition of the core rulebook will be coming to stores in Q2 of 2026. Exclusive to friendly local gaming stores, this will be a digest-sized core rulebook as well as a starter set with an as-yet unpublished adventure for Adventures in Ankh-Morpork.

Modiphius is also planning to bring a Discworld card game to market in Q3 2026, titled Kill Sam Vimes. The card game drops your unlucky assassins into a contract to kill the titular character, as they try not to fall foul of deadly (and hilarious) traps and tricks imagined by the Duke of Ankh. And that's not all—coming in Q4 of 2026, building on the success of the first Kickstarter campaign, will be a second Discworld RPG campaign: Discworld: Adventures in Lancre and Uberwald, set to explore Lancre (including its Witches), Uberwald, and the Chalk.

