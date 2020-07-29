NASCAR Heat 5 Is Getting New DLC Content On July 30th

Motorsport Games and 704Games revealed today that NASCAR Heat 5 will be getting some brand new DLC content this week. The shorthand to the content on the way is that you're going to be getting a ton of brand new paint schemes for your car. We got the complete list of paints on the way, which come from both the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. These additions (which will sell for $13 for non-season pass owners) will give you the chance to update your own vehicle and race like one of the many listed below. Not to mention three new in-game challenges added to the mix. The DLC will be made available on July 30th, 2020.

NASCAR Cup Series: Alex Bowman (Axalta), Alex Bowman (Cincinnati), Aric Almirola (Pure Farmland), Austin Dillon (Keep America Beautiful), Brad Keselowski (Alliance Parts), Chad Finchum (Smithbuilt), Chase Elliott (Hooters), Chase Elliott (Mountain Dew Zero), Chase Elliott (Unifirst), Chris Buescher (Sunny D), Christopher Bell (Procore), Clint Bowyer (Blue Def), Cole Custer (Haas Tooling), Corey LaJoie (Drydene), Corey LaJoie (Pala Casino), Daniel Suarez (Commscope), Denny Hamlin (FedEx Freight), Denny Hamlin (FedEx Ground), Erik Jones (Craftsman), Erik Jones (Sports Clips), Erik Jones (Stanley), J.H. Nemecheck (Berrys Bulletts), J.H. Nemecheck (FAS), Joey Gase (Donate Life), Joey Logano (AAA SoCal), Kevin Harvick (Jimmy Johns), Kurt Busch (Gear Wrench), Kyle Busch (Fudge Brownie), Kyle Busch (Snickers White), Martin Truex Jr. (SiriusXM), Michael McDowell (FR8 Auctions), Ryan Blaney (Advance Auto), Ryan Blaney (Pennzoil/Menards), Ryan Newman (Koch), Ryan Preece (Velveeta), Timmy Hill (Roof Claim), Tyler Reddick (Alsco), Tyler Reddick (I Am Second), Tyler Reddick (Tame the Beast), William Byron (Color of the Year) and William Byron (Hertz). NASCAR Xfinity Series: Anthony Alfredo (Anderson's Maple Syrup), Austin Cindric (Odyssey Battery), Brandon Jones (Toyota Service Centers), Brandon Jones (Turtle Wax/Menards), Chase Briscoe (Highpoint), Daniel Hemric (Southpoint), Joe Graf Jr. (Bucked Up Energy), Noah Gragson (Nationwide Children's), Tommy Joe Martins (Skyview) and Vinnie Miller (Koolbox).