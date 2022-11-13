Need For Speed Unbound Get New Events Gameplay Trailer

Electronic Arts released a new gameplay trailer for Need For Speed Unbound last week as we get a better look at events. Events are practically half the game as you'll need to take on challenges and race through what are some of the most difficult aspects the team will throw at you. Aside from figuring out the best way to set up your car properly for what's ahead, your own skills will need to be top-notch to complete everything you can enter. Enjoy the trailer below as the game is set to be released on December 2nd, 2022.

"The world is your canvas in Need For Speed Unbound. Prove you have what it takes to win The Grand, Lakeshore's ultimate street racing challenge. Across four intense weeks of racing, earn enough cash to enter weekly qualifiers, beat the competition, and make your mark on the street racing scene while outdriving and outsmarting the cops. Pack your garage with precision-tuned, custom rides and light up the streets with your unique style, exclusive fits, and a vibrant global soundtrack led by A$AP Rocky and AWGE that bumps in every corner of the world. Express yourself to the fullest with the freshest new art styles and signature tags that represent what you're all about. With separate single- and multiplayer campaigns, this latest edition in the Need For Speed franchise from Criterion Games delivers hours of electric, adrenaline-pumping action."

The world is your canvas — Graffiti comes to life in Need For Speed Unbound with an all-new, unique visual style that blends elements of the freshest street art with the most realistic-looking cars in Need For Speed history. Access a brand-new toolkit of high-energy visual and sound effects to express your driving skills, including Burst Nitrous, a new boost tactic that delivers a dizzying rush of speed.

Start at the bottom, race to the top — To get to the top, you gotta take risks. Choose how and when to put it all on the line, pulling huge drifts on the street, outdriving the cops, or placing side bets with your own earnings against rival racers. Time is money, so find the fastest way to earn enough cash to enter the weekly qualifiers and make it to Lakeshore's ultimate race, The Grand.

Run these streets — The more you race, the more you build heat. While the cops pile on the pressure, you gotta make tactical decisions using new escape mechanics to take control of the chase. Do you outrun the cops, battle them head-on, or hide out in Lakeshore's underground? Run these streets, and you'll reap the rewards.

Express yourself with full capabilities — Pull up to a Meetup and show off your unique style with hundreds of cosmetic items to choose from, including exclusive gear from some of the world's pioneering fashion innovators. Extend that look to your ride, transforming your cars with unique wraps and cutaways for the ultimate legendary custom. And when you take first, don't forget to stunt on the competition with your own personal win poses.