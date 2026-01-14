Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged:

New Brutal Beat-'Em-Up Platformer Ignoble Announced

A new brutal incremental beat-’em-up platformer called Ignoble has been announced, bringing a different kind of challenge to players

Article Summary Ignoble is a brutal incremental beat-’em-up platformer where enemies drop blood, bones, and marrow as loot

Harvest resources from fallen foes to boost your power and unlock forbidden skills and devastating combos

Race against the clock to collect and upgrade, with each round becoming deadlier and more intense

Stylish pixel-art visuals and a grim fantasy world deliver a fast-paced, risk-reward action experience

Indie game developer and publisher Retromagine revealed their latest title on the way, as we're getting a brutal platformer by the name of Ignoble. This game continually ups the ante with enemies as you get incremental difficulty, where you must defeat everything in your path. As you defeat enemies, you'll collect things from them to grow stronger and take on more, but it will be punishing as you go. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we wait to learn about a release window.

Ignoble

Ignoble is a one-of-a-kind, brutal, incremental beat-'em-up platformer. Destroy enemies and harvest blood, bones, and marrow to grow stronger, unlock forbidden skills, and wipe out the Ignoble tyrants who dare threaten your master. Cut through endless waves of foes and leave nothing behind. Their blood and bones fuel your master's strength against the Ignoble tyrants. Offer blood, bones, and marrow to unlock and refine devastating attacks. Every upgrade strengthens your defense against the advancing Ignoble tyrants. Awaken rare and forbidden powers in service of your master. These abilities unlock brutal strategies and devastating combos. Race against the clock to harvest everything before time runs out. Greed is rewarded. Hesitation is punished in the next, deadlier round.

As the onslaught intensifies, players must move fast, fight smart, and squeeze every drop of power from the fallen before time runs out. Beyond raw upgrades, Ignoble introduces bone marrow farming, a rare resource that unlocks forbidden abilities and opens up new strategic possibilities. These special powers enable vicious combos and alternate playstyles, rewarding experimentation and mastery as players attempt to survive longer against the relentless tide. Featuring stylish pixel-art visuals, visceral combat, and a grim fantasy tone, Ignoble delivers a fast-paced loop of risk, reward, and escalation designed to keep players chasing the next run and the next evolution.

Enemies exist to be harvested for blood and bones

Upgrade devastating attacks and adapt to relentless Ignoble threats

Farm marrow to unlock forbidden powers and brutal combos

Push the timer, maximize the haul, survive what comes next

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!